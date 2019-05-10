Axel Springer (SPR) PT Set at €50.00 by DZ Bank

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPR. Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.86 ($64.96).

Axel Springer stock opened at €47.26 ($54.95) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 52 week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52 week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

