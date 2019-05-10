Autohome (ATHM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATHM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.19.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $105.39 on Monday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Autohome had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

