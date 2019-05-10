Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Holdings Lifted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,126. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,544.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.35.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $1,908,377.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,716 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

