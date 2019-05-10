ATLANT (ATL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $887.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Exrates. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $989,273.00 and approximately $887.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00305457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00902805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

