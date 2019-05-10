Asure Software (ASUR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.07% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our 2019 and 2020 non- GAAP EPS forecasts of $0.63 and $0.74, respectively.””

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.04 on Friday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.