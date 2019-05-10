Asure Software (ASUR) Issues Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 223,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 186,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 585,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

