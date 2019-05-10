Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,102,000 after buying an additional 304,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,228,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,365,000 after buying an additional 272,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,245,000 after buying an additional 344,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,026,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,578,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,029,000 after buying an additional 66,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $306.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $228,942.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,531.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,158. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

