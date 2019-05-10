Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Camden National Co. (CAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,368,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,234,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,234,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,597.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,929.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $88,862 in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $714.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Camden National Co. (CAC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-takes-position-in-camden-national-co-cac.html.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.