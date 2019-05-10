Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33,262,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $736,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,323 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 20,837.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 729,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,306,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 680,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,131 shares of company stock worth $38,389,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/ashfield-capital-partners-llc-has-337000-stake-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.