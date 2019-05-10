ArQule (ARQL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of ArQule stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 17,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,046. The stock has a market cap of $667.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. ArQule has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 83.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ArQule by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArQule by 26.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,809,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,522 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in ArQule during the third quarter worth about $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArQule by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArQule by 18.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

