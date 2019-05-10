Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 41.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth about $735,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 130.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 355,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 200,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 159.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 89,187 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFI stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.26. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

