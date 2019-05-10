Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

NYSE AHH opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $843.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $229,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,314.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

