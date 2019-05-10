Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 164,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,320.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $537,248.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,670. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $61.94 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

