Aritzia (ATZ) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ATZ traded down C$0.84 on Friday, reaching C$18.10. 603,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,154. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

