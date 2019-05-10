Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,534. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.61. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 986.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.52%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 129.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 142.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

