ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 108,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,096,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 962,339 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 506,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 128,371 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

