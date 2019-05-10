Aqua America Inc (WTR) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Aqua America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,400,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 256,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aqua America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 950,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Aqua America by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Aqua America by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.41%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

