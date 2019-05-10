Anoncoin Market Cap Hits $660,650.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $660,650.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

