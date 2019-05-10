ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY19 guidance to $5.57-6.21 EPS.

Shares of ANIP opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $867.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.37.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $299,663.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,974.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 27,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,755,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 522,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 240,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 771.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

