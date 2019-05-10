Anglo American’s (AAL) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,210 ($28.88) to GBX 2,270 ($29.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,068.67 ($27.03).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,898.60 ($24.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 940 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 473 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). Insiders purchased 1,420 shares of company stock worth $2,952,116 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

