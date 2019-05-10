Analyzing Xencor (XNCR) & Celsion (CLSN)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor N/A -13.34% -11.90% Celsion -2,376.60% -60.37% -26.22%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xencor and Celsion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 1 0 8 0 2.78 Celsion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xencor currently has a consensus price target of $41.87, suggesting a potential upside of 29.60%. Celsion has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.75%. Given Celsion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsion is more favorable than Xencor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Celsion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $40.60 million 44.85 -$70.41 million ($1.31) -24.66 Celsion $500,000.00 84.90 -$11.88 million ($0.68) -3.19

Celsion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xencor has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Celsion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celsion beats Xencor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; AMG424, a bispecific antibody that targets CD38 and CD3, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various myeloma; and AMG50, a bispecific antibody that is in preclinical development stage to treat prostate cancer. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, and XmAb24306 which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; MorphoSys Ag; Amgen Inc.; and Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

