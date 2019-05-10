Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Target Price at $2,981.11

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,981.11 ($38.95).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,785 ($36.39) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

RDSA remained flat at $GBX 2,426.50 ($31.71) during trading on Friday. 5,827,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 billion and a PE ratio of 866.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,425 ($31.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,525.50 ($33.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

