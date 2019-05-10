Analysts Set Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV) Price Target at $1,501.67

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,501.67 ($19.62).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,127.32 ($14.73) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.57). The company has a market capitalization of $430.30 million and a P/E ratio of 28.32.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 40.20 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.