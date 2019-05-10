Analysts Set Expectations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 242,834 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $3,895,057.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 859,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,748.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,834 shares of company stock worth $9,657,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $19,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,030,000 after purchasing an additional 446,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 380,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 264,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

