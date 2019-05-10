Analysts Set $47.00 Target Price for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 186 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAL opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

