Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tableau Software (DATA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) recently:

5/8/2019 – Tableau Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tableau Software, Inc. engages in providing analytics and data visualization software. The company offers Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server and Tableau Public. It also provides related maintenance and support, and professional and training services. The Company’s product helps a single user on a laptop analyze data from a simple spreadsheet, or to enable thousands of users across an enterprise to execute queries against databases. Tableau Software, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

5/3/2019 – Tableau Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Tableau Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

5/3/2019 – Tableau Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Tableau Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Tableau Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/23/2019 – Tableau Software had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Tableau Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Tableau Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Tableau Software stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.00. 1,227,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,156. Tableau Software Inc has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Tableau Software Inc alerts:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,938 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $250,602.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,132,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $1,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,446.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,046 shares of company stock worth $55,828,508. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Tableau Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.