Analysts Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $83.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

NYSE:MSM opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 823,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,309,000 after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

