Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

ACRS opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

