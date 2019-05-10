Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.39 Million

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post sales of $398.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.20 million to $408.10 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $354.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PSXP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NYSE PSXP opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

