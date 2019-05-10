Analysts Expect F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.73 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 11,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 643.2% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 1,706,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

