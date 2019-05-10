Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $52.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAOI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

AAOI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 936,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,739. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 701.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 254,292 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

