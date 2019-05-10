Amon Price Reaches $0.0004 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Amon has a total market cap of $191,535.00 and $1,018.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00308097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00910415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00138964 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,902,418 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

