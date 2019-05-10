AMO Coin Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $51,004.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00302756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00897652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00138506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001033 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,972,250,815 tokens. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.