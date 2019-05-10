American Tower Corp (AMT) EVP Sells $2,459,116.80 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $2,459,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMT opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $134.87 and a 52 week high of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 45.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Tower by 15,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,531,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,144,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,186,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,909,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,136 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

