American Tower (AMT) PT Raised to $210.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to $210.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.44.

American Tower stock opened at $192.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. American Tower has a one year low of $134.87 and a one year high of $198.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 45.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $270,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,683 shares of company stock worth $32,784,225. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 45.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 83.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

