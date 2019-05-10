American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its target price reduced by Buckingham Research from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXL. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of AXL opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,802.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,812.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

