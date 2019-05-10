Ameren (AEE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameren Corp., over the long term, is expected to spend up to $13.3 billion on supporting overall system reliability, environmental compliance and infrastructural upgrades. In renewables, Ameren plans to offer electricity through cleaner and more diverse sources of energy generation, including solar, wind, natural gas, hydro and nuclear power. Its shares also outerperformed the industry during the past twelve months. However, Ameren Corp's. aging infrastructure might pose risks to system reliability and force it to incur unplanned capital expenditures, escalating its operating costs, in turn. Its generation and delivery facilities are also subject to risks associated with breakdown or failure of equipment or processes due to fuel supply or transportation disruptions.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $2,907,939.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,893.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $456,280.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameren by 6,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

