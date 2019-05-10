Amdocs Limited (DOX) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amdocs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Amdocs by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,918,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,189,000 after purchasing an additional 862,601 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 91,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $54.15 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

