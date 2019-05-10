Amber Road (AMBR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $88.7-91.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.06 million.Amber Road also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.04-0.07 EPS.

NYSE AMBR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,819. Amber Road has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Amber Road’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $174,078.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $508,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 41,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $395,235.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,299,464.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amber Road stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Amber Road worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules, such as import management, export management, China trade management, global logistics management, trade agreement management, and supply chain collaboration, as well as professional services, such as assessment, implementation, education and training, and maintenance and support.

