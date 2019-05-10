Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,373,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,899.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,638,758. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

