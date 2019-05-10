Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

