Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALPN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

