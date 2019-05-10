Allianz (ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €218.00 ($253.49).

FRA:ALV opened at €198.82 ($231.19) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

