Allegiant Travel (ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 51,441 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $7,600,407.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,895,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

