Algert Global LLC Lowers Stake in American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Software by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 14,905 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $173,792.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,930.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 24,850 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,584 shares of company stock worth $1,521,784. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $414.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.66.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Software’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on American Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.03 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Algert Global LLC Lowers Stake in American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/algert-global-llc-lowers-stake-in-american-software-inc-amswa.html.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.