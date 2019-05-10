Algert Global LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $47,219,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 170.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 573,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 361,582 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,245,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 336,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tenneco by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $6,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.43). Tenneco had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

