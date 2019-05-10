Alexco Resource (AXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53.

AXU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

