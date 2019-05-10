Alexander’s (ALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $382.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.51. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $295.75 and a 12-month high of $394.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alexander’s by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexander’s by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.