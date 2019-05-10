AlarmCom (ALRM) Stock Rating Lowered by First Analysis

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by stock analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. First Analysis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.67 on Friday. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.18%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $39,230.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $66,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,169 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the third quarter valued at $962,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 42.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 66.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

