Alaris Royalty Corp. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Phelan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.20 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of AD opened at C$18.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.41. The company has a market cap of $678.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

